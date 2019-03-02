UFC 235: Jones vs. Smith Countdown (full episode)

(Courtesy of UFC)

Two belts are on the line at UFC 235 as light heavyweight champion Jon Jones faces up and comer Anthony Smith. Plus, welterweight king Tyron Woodley takes on the “Nigerian Nightmare,” Kamaru Usman. See these athletes prepare for their showdowns at UFC 235.

TRENDING > Tyron Woodley still wants ‘easy fight’ against Colby Covington after UFC 235

Tune in Saturday, March 2, for full UFC 235: Jones vs. Smith Live Results on MMAWeekly.com. Aside from Jon Jones vs. Anthony Smith for the light heavyweight title in the main event, UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley returns to put his belt on the line against rising contender Kamaru Usman.