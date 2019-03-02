HOT OFF THE WIRE

featuredJeremy Stephens on Zabit Magomedsharipov: ‘I want to run right [expletive] through him’

Jon Jones UFC 235 official weigh-in

featuredUFC 235 weigh-in results: Jones vs. Smith and Woodley vs. Usman title fights set

featuredCorey Anderson tired of being disrespected, ‘only fight’ he wants is the winner of Jones vs. Smith

featuredJon Jones returns two more drug tests with atypical results, still cleared to fight at UFC 235

UFC 235: Jones vs. Smith Countdown (full episode)

March 2, 2019
(Courtesy of UFC)

Two belts are on the line at UFC 235 as light heavyweight champion Jon Jones faces up and comer Anthony Smith. Plus, welterweight king Tyron Woodley takes on the “Nigerian Nightmare,” Kamaru Usman. See these athletes prepare for their showdowns at UFC 235.

TRENDING > Tyron Woodley still wants ‘easy fight’ against Colby Covington after UFC 235

Tune in Saturday, March 2, for full UFC 235: Jones vs. Smith Live Results on MMAWeekly.com. Aside from Jon Jones vs. Anthony Smith for the light heavyweight title in the main event, UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley returns to put his belt on the line against rising contender Kamaru Usman.

