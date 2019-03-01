UFC 235: Jones vs. Smith Ceremonial Weigh-in Video

HOT OFF THE WIRE
March 1, 2019
(Courtesy of UFC)

Watch the UFC 235: Jones vs Smith Ceremonial Weigh-in streaming live from Las Vegas at 7 p.m. ET. Saturday’s fight card features two world title bouts. Light heavyweight champion Jon Jones faces Anthony Smith in the main event while welterweight champion Tyron Woodley takes on Karmaru Usman in the co-main event.

Tune in Saturday, March 2, for full UFC 235: Jones vs. Smith Live Results on MMAWeekly.com. Aside from Jon Jones vs. Anthony Smith for the light heavyweight title in the main event, UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley returns to put his belt on the line against rising contender Kamaru Usman.

