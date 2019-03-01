UFC 235 weigh-in results: Jones vs. Smith and Woodley vs. Usman title fights set

UFC 235: Jones vs. Smith line-up is set following the official weigh-in Friday in Las Vegas.

The fight card is topped by a light heavyweight championship bout with Jon Jones putting his belt on the line opposite rising contender Anthony Smith.

Jones recently won the belt back at UFC 232 to close out 2018. He’s making a quick turnaround to defend it at UFC 235, easily making weight at 205 pounds early in the proceedings.

Smith didn’t have any issues with the scale either. Having blazed a trail to the title shot after moving up from middleweight, Smith stepped on the scale at 204.5 pounds for the fight with Jones.

A second title fight takes the co-main event slot, as Tyron Woodley puts his welterweight belt on the line against Kamaru Usman. They both weighed early, Usman coming in just under the championship limit at 169 pounds, while Woodley stepped on the scale at 170 pounds.

Former ONE Championship and Bellator titleholder Ben Askren stepped on the scale at 170.5 pounds for his UFC welterweight debut opposite former champion Robbie Lawler, who weighed 170 pounds for his return to the Octagon following a lengthy absence.

All but three fighters were on and off the scale within the first 20 minutes of the two-hour weigh-in window.

UFC 235: Jones vs. Smith Fight Card

Main Card

Jon Jones (205) vs. Anthony Smith (204.5)

Tyron Woodley (170) vs. Kamaru Usman (169)

Robbie Lawler (170) vs. Ben Askren (170.5)

Tecia Torres (115) vs. Weili Zhang (116)

Cody Garbrandt (136) vs. Pedro Munhoz (136)

Prelims

Jeremy Stephens (146) vs. Zabit Magomedsharipov (146)

Misha Cirkunov (206) vs. Johnny Walker (205.5)

Cody Stamann (135.5) vs. Alejandro Perez (136)

Diego Sanchez (170) vs. Mickey Gall (170.5)

Early Prelims

Edmen Shahbazyan (184.5) vs. Charles Byrd (185)

Gina Mazany (135.5) vs. Macy Chiasson (136)

Polyana Viana (115.5) vs. Hannah Cifers (114)

Tune in Saturday, March 2, for full UFC 235: Jones vs. Smith Live Results on MMAWeekly.com. Aside from Jon Jones vs. Anthony Smith for the light heavyweight title in the main event, UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley returns to put his belt on the line against rising contender Kamaru Usman.