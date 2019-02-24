UFC 235 Inside the Octagon Preview: Jon Jones vs. Anthony Smith

HOT OFF THE WIRE
February 24, 2019
(Courtesy of UFC)

The UFC’s biggest event of the year, UFC 235: Jones vs. Smith, is upon us. Sit back with Dan Hardy and John Gooden as they break down the UFC 235 light heavyweight title fight between champion Jon “Bones” Jones and Anthony “Lionheart” Smith.

TRENDING > Tony Ferguson comments after Dana White says he turned down Max Holloway at UFC 236

Tune in Saturday, March 2, for full UFC 235: Jones vs. Smith Live Results on MMAWeekly.com. Aside from Jones vs. Smith for the light heavyweight title, UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley returns to put his belt on the line against rising contender Kamaru Usman.

