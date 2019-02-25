UFC 235 Embedded: Making Up for Lost Time



On Episode 1 of UFC 235 Embedded, light heavyweight champion Jon Jones makes a quick return to competition post-win, continuing to evolve inside New Mexico gyms. Welterweight title challenger Kamaru Usman sharpens his tools during training and then goes dress shopping with his daughter. Light heavyweight title challenger Anthony Smith embraces the mild weather and hostile drivers of the East Coast after escaping a Nebraska blizzard.

