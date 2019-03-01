UFC 235 Embedded: ‘Let’s find out who the better fighter is’

HOT OFF THE WIRE
March 1, 2019
No Comments

(Courtesy of UFC)

On Episode 4 of UFC 235 Embedded, light heavyweight champion Jon Jones stays focused by watching opponent Anthony Smith’s interviews. Welterweight title challenger Kamaru Usman gets custom meals for the week at the UFC Performance Institute, where training partner and former champion Rashad Evans runs into several of his past opponents. Jones has a friendly interaction with former rival Evans and meets French heavyweight Francis Ngannou. Teammates Tyron Woodley and Ben Askren continue to train together in Las Vegas, Woodley for his welterweight title defense and Askren for his Octagon debut. Former bantamweight champion Cody Garbrandt introduces welterweight Diego Sanchez to his secret weapon – his son.

UFC 235 Embedded is an all-access, behind-the-scenes video blog leading up to the two world title fights taking place Saturday, March 2nd on Pay-Per-View.

Tune in Saturday, March 2, for full UFC 235: Jones vs. Smith Live Results on MMAWeekly.com. Aside from Jon Jones vs. Anthony Smith for the light heavyweight title in the main event, UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley returns to put his belt on the line against rising contender Kamaru Usman.

