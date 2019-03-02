UFC 235 Embedded: ‘He’s not willing to go, where I’m going to go to be the champion’

HOT OFF THE WIRE
March 2, 2019
(Courtesy of UFC)

On Episode 6 of UFC 235 Embedded, welterweight title challenger Kamaru Usman crosses paths with countryman Israel Adesanya and burgeoning rival Ben Askren. UFC Hall of Famer Forrest Griffin attempts to eat 12 eggs in a minute.

Friday morning weigh-ins bring out all the fighters, including champions Tyron Woodley and Jon Jones. Jones’ opponent Anthony Smith adds water weight at the last minute.

Ceremonial weigh-ins at T-Mobile Arena give fighters a final chance to face off before their bouts: welterweights Robbie Lawler and Askren; welterweights Woodley and Usman; and light heavyweights Jones and Smith.

TRENDING > Official explains Jon Jones UFC 235 drug tests still returning adverse findings

UFC 235 Embedded is an all-access, behind-the-scenes video blog leading up to the two world title fights taking place Saturday, March 2nd on Pay-Per-View.

Tune in Saturday, March 2, for full UFC 235: Jones vs. Smith Live Results on MMAWeekly.com. Aside from Jon Jones vs. Anthony Smith for the light heavyweight title in the main event, UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley returns to put his belt on the line against rising contender Kamaru Usman.

Ben Askren confronts Dana White at the UFC 235 ceremonial weigh-in

