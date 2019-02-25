UFC 235 Countdown: Tyron Woodley vs Kamaru Usman

(Courtesy of UFC)

Welterweight champion Tyron Woodley takes on the “Nigerian Nightmare,” Kamaru Usman. See these athletes prepare for their showdowns at UFC 235.

UFC 235 takes place on March 2 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. The fight card is headlined by a light heavyweight title bout between champion Jon Jones and Anthony Smith.

Tune in Saturday, March 2, for full UFC 235: Jones vs. Smith Live Results on MMAWeekly.com. Aside from Jones vs. Smith for the light heavyweight title, Woodley returns to put his belt on the line against rising contender Usman.