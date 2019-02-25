UFC 235 Countdown: Jon Jones vs Anthony Smith

(Courtesy of UFC)

UFC champion Jon Jones faces up and comer Anthony Smith on March 2. See these athletes prepare for their showdowns at UFC 235. Smith has reeled off three consecutive finishes since making the move to the 205-pound division 2018, while Jones recently won back the belt that he has never lost in the cage.

Tune in Saturday, March 2, for full UFC 235: Jones vs. Smith Live Results on MMAWeekly.com. Aside from Jones vs. Smith for the light heavyweight title, UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley returns to put his belt on the line against rising contender Kamaru Usman.