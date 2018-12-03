UFC 234 Video: Robert Whittaker vs. Kelvin Gastelum Face-Off

(Courtesy of Submission Radio)

Ahead of their showdown in February, UFC middleweight champion Robert Whittaker and challenger Kelvin Gastelum squared off for the media in Australia. The two will meet in the main event of UFC 234 on Feb. 9 (Feb. 10 local time) in Melbourne.

TRENDING > Watch Joanna Jedrzejczyk Batter Carla Esparza to Capture the Belt (UFC 231 Free Fight)

Tune in to MMAWeekly.com on Feb. 9 for full UFC 234: Whittaker vs. Gastelum live results. The first bout is slated for 6:30 p.m. ET / 3:30 p.m. PT, and we’ll have full results and live fight stats throughout the event.