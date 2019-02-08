UFC 234: Whittaker vs. Gastelum Weigh-in Video, Friday at 7pm ET

(Courtesy of UFC)

Watch the UFC 234: Whittaker vs. Gastelum Weigh-in LIVE on Friday, Feb. 8 at 7 p.m. ET / 4 p.m. PT. With the time difference between Australia and North America, there is no separate early weigh-in. The official and ceremonial weigh-in are being wrapped up in this one event.

Tune in Saturday, Feb. 9 (across North America, Feb. 10 local time in Melbourne), for full UFC 234: Whittaker vs. Gastelum Live Results. Robert Whittaker puts his UFC middleweight championship on the line opposite Kelvin Gastelum in the main event, while Anderson Silva and Israel Adesanya take the co-headlining slot.