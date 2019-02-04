UFC 234 Results: Whittaker vs Gastelum (Full Results and Live Fight Stats)

(Click on the fight below and then scroll down to see in-fight live analytics and the latest results, courtesy of Fight Analytics. The first UFC 234: Whittaker vs. Gastelum bout from Melbourne is scheduled to begin on Saturday, Feb. 9, at 6:30 p.m. ET / 3:30 p.m. PT.)

The Ultimate Fighting Championship returns to Australia with an Aussie champion headlining the card in Melbourne for UFC 234: Whittaker vs. Gastelum.

The UFC 234 headliner pits middleweight titleholder Robert Whittaker against fellow The Ultimate Fighter winner and TUF coach Kelvin Gastelum in a battle for his belt on his home turf.

Joining them on the card is a bout that could determine the next middleweight contender.

Former middleweight kingpin Anderson Silva returns from suspension to face a fighter who many consider to be the newer, younger version of Silva, Israel Adesanya. It was a fight that didn’t initially interest Silva, but when UFC president Dana White dangled a title shot in front of him if he were to win, Silva quickly took the bait.

Check out the MMAWeekly.com Rumors page for more scheduled events and rumored fight cards.

UFC 234: Whittaker vs. Gastelum Live Results

– – – – Live Results will load here on fight day – – – –