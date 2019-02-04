HOT OFF THE WIRE

featuredBen Askren and Kamaru Usman Backstage Altercation Video Surfaces

featuredConor McGregor Wants to Fight in Brazil and Jose Aldo Is More than Happy to Welcome Him

featuredMarlon Moraes Submits Raphael Assuncao in Rematch Then Takes a Shot at UFC Champ TJ Dillashaw

UFC Assuncao vs Moraes 2 Live Results

featuredUFC Fight Night: Assuncao vs. Moraes 2 (Full Results and Live Fight Stats)

UFC 234 Results: Whittaker vs Gastelum (Full Results and Live Fight Stats)

February 4, 2019
NoNo Comments

(Click on the fight below and then scroll down to see in-fight live analytics and the latest results, courtesy of Fight Analytics. The first UFC 234: Whittaker vs. Gastelum bout from Melbourne is scheduled to begin on Saturday, Feb. 9, at 6:30 p.m. ET / 3:30 p.m. PT.)

The Ultimate Fighting Championship returns to Australia with an Aussie champion headlining the card in Melbourne for UFC 234: Whittaker vs. Gastelum.

The UFC 234 headliner pits middleweight titleholder Robert Whittaker against fellow The Ultimate Fighter winner and TUF coach Kelvin Gastelum in a battle for his belt on his home turf.

Joining them on the card is a bout that could determine the next middleweight contender.

Former middleweight kingpin Anderson Silva returns from suspension to face a fighter who many consider to be the newer, younger version of Silva, Israel Adesanya. It was a fight that didn’t initially interest Silva, but when UFC president Dana White dangled a title shot in front of him if he were to win, Silva quickly took the bait.

Check out the MMAWeekly.com Rumors page for more scheduled events and rumored fight cards.

UFC 234: Whittaker vs. Gastelum Live Results

– – – – Live Results will load here on fight day – – – –

facebook    twitter    instagram    rss

Popular in the Community

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

MMA Ring Girls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Rumors
MMA Videos
MMA Photos
MMA Podcasts
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
UPCOMING EVENTS
UFC 231: Toronto
UFC on FOX 31: Milwaukee
UFC 232: Las Vegas
UFC on ESPN+ 1: Brooklyn
UFC 233: Anaheim
MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Bleacher Report
Nerdcore Movement
Asian MMA
Knockout Radio
AgFight
Fightline
MMA Linker
Addicted to MMA