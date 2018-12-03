UFC 234 Results: Whittaker vs. Gastelum (Full Results and Live Fight Stats)

(Click on the fight below and then scroll down to see in-fight live analytics and the latest results, courtesy of Fight Analytics. The first UFC 234: Whittaker vs. Gastelum from Melbourne is scheduled to begin on Saturday, Feb. 9, at 6:30 p.m. ET / 3:30 p.m. PT.)

Former The Ultimate Fighter winners Robert Whittaker and Kelvin Gastelum first squared off as coaches for Season 28 of the venerable reality series. Now they’re going to step into the Octagon.

Whittaker will put his middleweight title on the line in the UFC 234 main event on his home turf in Melbourne, Australia. It will be his first fight since defending the belt from Yoel Romero in June of 2018.

Gastelum hasn’t fought since defeating Ronaldo “Jacare” Souza in May, biding his time on the sidelines, waiting for his shot at Whittaker and coaching alongside him on TUF.

UFC 234 also features the return of former champion Anderson Silva, who could earn another shot at the belt if he can get the better of young rising star Israel Adesanya.

UFC 234: Whittaker vs. Gastelum

