HOT OFF THE WIRE

featuredJunior dos Santos Earns Hard Fought TKO Against Tai Tuivasa, Calls for Alistair Overeem Rematch

UFC dos Santos vs Tuivasa Adelaide Live Results

featuredUFC Adelaide Results: Dos Santos vs. Tuivasa (Full Results and Live Fight Stats)

featuredKamaru Usman Mauls Rafael dos Anjos in Lopsided Fight, Calls for Title Shot Next

TUF 28 Finale Live Results

featuredTUF 28 Finale Results: Dos Anjos vs. Usman (Full Results and Live Fight Stats)

UFC 234 Results: Whittaker vs. Gastelum (Full Results and Live Fight Stats)

December 3, 2018
NoNo Comments

(Click on the fight below and then scroll down to see in-fight live analytics and the latest results, courtesy of Fight Analytics. The first UFC 234: Whittaker vs. Gastelum from Melbourne is scheduled to begin on Saturday, Feb. 9, at 6:30 p.m. ET / 3:30 p.m. PT.)

Former The Ultimate Fighter winners Robert Whittaker and Kelvin Gastelum first squared off as coaches for Season 28 of the venerable reality series. Now they’re going to step into the Octagon.

Whittaker will put his middleweight title on the line in the UFC 234 main event on his home turf in Melbourne, Australia. It will be his first fight since defending the belt from Yoel Romero in June of 2018.

Gastelum hasn’t fought since defeating Ronaldo “Jacare” Souza in May, biding his time on the sidelines, waiting for his shot at Whittaker and coaching alongside him on TUF.

UFC 234 also features the return of former champion Anderson Silva, who could earn another shot at the belt if he can get the better of young rising star Israel Adesanya.

Check out the MMAWeekly.com Rumors page for more scheduled events and rumored fight cards.

UFC 234: Whittaker vs. Gastelum

– – – RESULTS AND STATS WILL LOAD HERE ON FIGHT DAY – – –

               

Popular in the Community

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

MMA Ring Girls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
Follow MMAWeekly on Google+
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Rumors
MMA Videos
MMA Photos
MMA Podcasts
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
UPCOMING EVENTS
UFC 231: Toronto
UFC Fight Night 143: Milwaukee
UFC 232: Las Vegas
MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Bleacher Report
Nerdcore Movement
Asian MMA
Knockout Radio
AgFight
Fightline
MMA Linker
Addicted to MMA