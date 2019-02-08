UFC 234 Press Conference Face-Offs: Whittaker vs. Gastelum and Adesanya vs. Silva

(Courtesy of UFC)

Following Thursday’s UFC 234: Whittaker vs. Gastelum Pre-Fight Press Conference, the main event and co-main event fighters squared off for photographers and fans and Melbourne, Australia.

Watch as rising star Israel Adesanya went face-to-face with living legend Anderson Silva, and UFC middleweight champion Robert Whittaker stared down challenger Kelvin Gastelum.

Tune in Saturday, Feb. 9 (across North America, Feb. 10 local time in Melbourne), for full UFC 234: Whittaker vs. Gastelum Live Results. Robert Whittaker puts his UFC middleweight championship on the line opposite Kelvin Gastelum in the main event, while Anderson Silva and Israel Adesanya take the co-headlining slot.