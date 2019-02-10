UFC 234 Prelim Highlights Video from Melbourne

HOT OFF THE WIRE

February 10, 2019
(Video courtesy of UFC/ESPN | Viewing may be limited by broadcast rights restrictions)

Check out the highlights from the UFC 234 Prelims in Melbourne, Australia, where Devonte Smith
TKO’d Dong Hyun Ma, Shane Young decisioned Austin Arnett, Kai Kara-France won a close one with Raulian Paiva, and Kyung Ho Kang scored a technical submission over Teruto Ishihara.

RELATED:

UFC 234 suffered a heavy blow on fight day, as middleweight champion Robert Whittaker had to be rushed into an urgent surgery for a collapsed bowel and internal hernia, bur moved forward with a main event pitting Israel Adesanya vs. Anderson Silva.

The UFC returns next week with its first full event on the main ESPN channel with a main event featuring former UFC heavyweight champion Cain Velasquez squaring off with contender Francis Ngannou in Phoenix.

