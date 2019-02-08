UFC 234 Odds: Will Anderson Silva Get Back to Championship Form or is His Run Done?

While there is a battle for the middleweight belt topping the UFC 234: Whittaker vs. Gastelum fight card in Melbourne, Australia, this weekend, there might just be more eyes on the fight that will determine the next contender to the championship.

Top billing at UFC 234 goes to Australian resident and home country favorite Robert Whittaker, who currently has the 185-pound strap wrapped around his waist. He’ll put the belt on the line in a five-round main event against fellow The Ultimate Fighter winner Kelvin Gastelum. And, yes, Whittaker is the favorite with oddsmakers as much as he is on his home turf.

According to MMAWeekly.com odds partner MyBookie.ag, as of the time of publication, the line on Whittaker was set at -250 to Gastelum’s +200. That means that a $250 wager on Whittaker would return winnings of $100, while a $100 bet on Gastelum would mean winnings of $200 should he manage to take the belt from Whittaker’s waist.

The more surprising line is that of the UFC 234 co-main event between longtime middleweight kingpin Anderson Silva and fast-rising star Israel Adesanya.

Bettors appear to be counting on subpar results over the past few years and Silva’s age to count heavily against him in this one. Adesanya is a heavy favorite at -585 to Silva’s +435.

The winner of the co-main event gets a shot at the winner of the headlining bout between Whittaker and Gastelum, according to UFC president Dana White.

But regardless of the outcome of either bout, White has guaranteed one thing for Silva, that he would “110 percent” be inducted into the UFC Hall of Fame once he walks away from the game.

UFC 234: Whittaker vs. Gastelum Betting Lines

(as of Feb. 7, 2019, courtesy of MyBookie)

Robert Whittaker: -250 vs. Kelvin Gastelum: +200

Israel Adesanya: -585 vs. Anderson Silva: +435

