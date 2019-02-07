UFC 234 Media Day Undercard Face-Offs

(Courtesy of UFC)

The stars of UFC 234 faced off after media day on Wednesday in Melbourne ahead of UFC 234: Whittaker vs Gastelum this Saturday.

Tune in Saturday, Feb. 9 (across North America, Feb. 10 local time in Melbourne), for full UFC 234: Whittaker vs. Gastelum Live Results. Robert Whittaker puts his UFC middleweight championship on the line opposite Kelvin Gastelum in the main event, while Silva and Adesanya take the co-headlining slot.