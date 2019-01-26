HOT OFF THE WIRE
Kelvin Gastelum UFC 234 prefight luncheon

featuredKelvin Gastelum: ‘I Have a Lot More Heart and Will Than I Thought’

Ryan Bader vs Fedor Emelianenko Bellator 214 weigh-in

featuredFedor Emelianenko and Ryan Bader Make Weight; One Fighter Misses the Mark for Bellator 214

featuredAaron Pico: ‘If I Had to Fight Me, I’d Be Scared, Too’

Jon Jones UFC 232 Post-Fight Press Conference

featuredJon Jones’s Pre-UFC 232 VADA Drug Test Indicates Residual Steroid Metabolite

Kelvin Gastelum: ‘I Have a Lot More Heart and Will Than I Thought’

January 26, 2019
NoNo Comments

(Subscribe to MMAWeekly.com on YouTube)

Kelvin Gastelum came out of nowhere to win the seventeenth season of The Ultimate Fighter. He wasn’t supposed to have won. That spot was reserved for Uriah Hall. 

But while Hall has faded from the spotlight, Gastelum has fought through the trials and tribulations of a tumultuous time at welterweight to emerge as one of the foremost middleweight fighters in the world. He has defeated the likes of Tim Kennedy, Michael Bisping, and Jacare Souza. He had also initially defeated Vitor Belfort, but the result of that bout was changed to a no contest after Gastelum tested positive to marijuana metabolites.

Now, he’s on the cusp of the greatest moment of his young career. Gastelum’s overall record stands at 15-3 (1 NC), but he next steps into the Octagon opposite Robert Whittaker. The two headline UFC 234 on Feb. 10 in Melbourne, Australia (Feb. 9 across North America), with Whittaker’s UFC middleweight championship on the line.

Though Gastelum has often talked of returning to welterweight, his sights right now are laser-focused on taking the 185-pound strap from Whittaker.

TRENDING > VIDEO: Anderson Silva Talks UFC 234, Conor McGregor, Robert Whittaker, and More

Ahead of his leaving for Australia, Gastelum spoke with MMAWeekly.com and other members of the media at a UFC 234 promotional luncheon in Los Angeles.

facebook    twitter    instagram    rss

Popular in the Community

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

MMA Ring Girls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Rumors
MMA Videos
MMA Photos
MMA Podcasts
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
UPCOMING EVENTS
UFC 231: Toronto
UFC on FOX 31: Milwaukee
UFC 232: Las Vegas
UFC on ESPN+ 1: Brooklyn
UFC 233: Anaheim
MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Bleacher Report
Nerdcore Movement
Asian MMA
Knockout Radio
AgFight
Fightline
MMA Linker
Addicted to MMA