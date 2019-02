UFC 234: Israel Adesanya – I’m Going to ‘Anderson Silva’ Anderson Silva

(Courtesy of UFC)

UFC legend and former middleweight champion Anderson Silva faces fast-rising prospect Israel Adesanya in the co-main event of UFC 234 on February 9. Many consider Adesanya a younger version of Silva.

Adesanya appears to agree, saying, “I’m going to ‘Anderson Silva’ Anderson Silva.”

Middleweight champion Robert Whittaker takes on Kelvin Gastelum in the fight card’s main event at Rod Laver Arena in Melbourne, Australia.

