UFC 234 Fight Motion: Israel Adesanya’s Spectacular Win Over Anderson Silva

(Courtesy of UFC)

Israel Adesanya marked the changing of the guard at UFC 234 with a spectacular performance against a vintage Anderson Silva. The two battled back and forth in a three-round stand-up war that showed Silva still has the ability to fight with anyone at any level, although it was Adesanya who emerged with a unanimous decision victory, proving that he is the future of the division Silva once lorded over.

Watch UFC 234 Fight Motion for all the super slow motion fight highlights from Melbourne, Australia, where Adesanya and Silva wowed a sold-out crowd at the Rod Laver Arena.