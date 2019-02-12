HOT OFF THE WIRE
Cain Velasquez - UFC Phoenix Luncheon Video

featuredVIDEO: New UFC Deal Kept Cain Velasquez from Walking Away

featuredJames Vick Refuses to Have ‘Journeyman’s Mentality’ By Ignoring the Rankings

Paul Felder

featuredPaul Felder Explains His Mindset for Fighting: ‘I’m Trying to [Expletive] You Up. Period’

featuredDaniel Cormier Reveals Injury Slowing Down His Return, No Timeline Set for Next Fight

UFC 234 Fight Motion: Israel Adesanya’s Spectacular Win Over Anderson Silva

February 12, 2019
(Courtesy of UFC)

Israel Adesanya marked the changing of the guard at UFC 234 with a spectacular performance against a vintage Anderson Silva. The two battled back and forth in a three-round stand-up war that showed Silva still has the ability to fight with anyone at any level, although it was Adesanya who emerged with a unanimous decision victory, proving that he is the future of the division Silva once lorded over.

Watch UFC 234 Fight Motion for all the super slow motion fight highlights from Melbourne, Australia, where Adesanya and Silva wowed a sold-out crowd at the Rod Laver Arena.

