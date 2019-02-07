Brazil Conquering the World (UFC 234 Embedded)

(Courtesy of UFC)

On Episode 3 of UFC 234 Embedded, former middleweight champion Anderson Silva is awestruck by a painted tribute to his superhero-like skills. Middleweight title challenger Kelvin Gastelum gets his hair cut by some friendly locals. Light heavyweight “Smile’N” Sam Alvey tours the area with his wife and son, living up to his nickname even during a chance run-in with opponent Jimmy Crute. And middleweight Israel Adesanya makes time for young fans before a Melbourne training session.

UFC 234 Embedded is an all-access, behind-the-scenes video blog leading up to the world middleweight title fight taking place Saturday, February 9th on Pay-Per-View.

Tune in Saturday, Feb. 9 (across North America, Feb. 10 local time in Melbourne), for full UFC 234: Whittaker vs. Gastelum Live Results. Whittaker puts his UFC middleweight championship on the line opposite Gastelum in the main event, while Silva and Adesanya take the co-headlining slot.