HOT OFF THE WIRE

featuredCM Punk Just Enjoying Life as a Martial Artist and Having Fun in His New Job Calling Fights

featuredKelvin Gastelum: Robert Whittaker Has What I Want, ‘Now I Have to Rip His Head Off to Take It’

featuredBen Askren and Kamaru Usman Backstage Altercation Video Surfaces

featuredConor McGregor Wants to Fight in Brazil and Jose Aldo Is More than Happy to Welcome Him

Brazil Conquering the World (UFC 234 Embedded)

February 7, 2019
NoNo Comments

(Courtesy of UFC)

On Episode 3 of UFC 234 Embedded, former middleweight champion Anderson Silva is awestruck by a painted tribute to his superhero-like skills. Middleweight title challenger Kelvin Gastelum gets his hair cut by some friendly locals. Light heavyweight “Smile’N” Sam Alvey tours the area with his wife and son, living up to his nickname even during a chance run-in with opponent Jimmy Crute. And middleweight Israel Adesanya makes time for young fans before a Melbourne training session.

UFC 234 Embedded is an all-access, behind-the-scenes video blog leading up to the world middleweight title fight taking place Saturday, February 9th on Pay-Per-View.

TRENDING > Joanna Jedrzejczyk Returning to Strawweight, Reveals Timeline for Next UFC Fight

Tune in Saturday, Feb. 9 (across North America, Feb. 10 local time in Melbourne), for full UFC 234: Whittaker vs. Gastelum Live Results. Whittaker puts his UFC middleweight championship on the line opposite Gastelum in the main event, while Silva and Adesanya take the co-headlining slot.

facebook    twitter    instagram    rss

Popular in the Community

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

MMA Ring Girls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Rumors
MMA Videos
MMA Photos
MMA Podcasts
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
UPCOMING EVENTS
UFC 231: Toronto
UFC on FOX 31: Milwaukee
UFC 232: Las Vegas
UFC on ESPN+ 1: Brooklyn
UFC 233: Anaheim
MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Bleacher Report
Nerdcore Movement
Asian MMA
Knockout Radio
AgFight
Fightline
MMA Linker
Addicted to MMA