UFC 234: Chael Sonnen and Gilbert Melendez Breakdown Israel Adesanya vs. Anderson Silva

(Courtesy of Chael Sonnen)

Chael Sonnen and Gilbert Melendez break down the UFC 234 co-main event between UFC middleweight legend Anderson Silva and rising star Israel Adesanya. Many experts compare Adesanya to Silva. How will the former champ do against a younger version of himself?

Tune in Saturday, Feb. 9 (across North America, Feb. 10 local time in Melbourne), for full UFC 234: Whittaker vs. Gastelum Live Results. Robert Whittaker puts his UFC middleweight championship on the line opposite Kelvin Gastelum in the main event, while Silva and Adesanya take the co-headlining slot.