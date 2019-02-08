UFC 234: Chael Sonnen and Gilbert Melendez Break Down Robert Whittaker vs. Kelvin Gastelum

(Courtesy of UFC)
Chael and Gilbert Melendez break down Robert Whittaker vs Kelvin Gastelum who face off for the UFC middleweight belt in Melbourne Australia for UFC 234.
TRENDING > Joanna Jedrzejczyk Returning to Strawweight, Reveals Timeline for Next UFC Fight
Tune in Saturday, Feb. 9 (across North America, Feb. 10 local time in Melbourne), for full UFC 234: Whittaker vs. Gastelum Live Results. Robert Whittaker puts his UFC middleweight championship on the line opposite Kelvin Gastelum in the main event, while Silva and Adesanya take the co-headlining slot.