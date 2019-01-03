UFC 232: What Did Jones Say to Gustafsson and Nunes to Cyborg in the Cage?

HOT OFF THE WIRE
January 2, 2019
(Courtesy of UFC)

UFC 232 was topped by two monumental fighters in mixed martial arts history. 

In the main event at The Forum in Inglewood, Calif., Jon Jones returned to his dominance of the UFC light heavyweight division, mauling Alexander Gustafsson en route to a third-round TKO stoppage. 

In the UFC 232 co-main event, longtime featherweight ruler Cris Cyborg fell to UFC bantamweight champion Amanda Nunes. No less spectacular was the fact that Nunes took Cyborg out in just 51 seconds. With the victory, Nunes became the first champ champ in UFC history.

So after such thrilling performances in their fights, what did Jones say to Gustafsson in the cage after the fight? And what did Nunes have to say to countrywoman Cyborg, handing her a defeat for the first time in more than a decade?

