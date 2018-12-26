UFC 232 Ticket Return Policy and New On-Sale Information

UFC has announced that UFC 232: JONES vs. GUSTAFSSON 2 originally scheduled for T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas will now take place at The Forum in Inglewood, California, on Saturday, December 29.

The event is headlined with a pair of blockbuster world championship fights, as former titleholder Jon Jones takes on No.1 contender Alexander Gustafsson in a bout to crown a new light heavyweight champion, while women’s featherweight champion Cris Cyborg aims for her third successful defense against bantamweight titleholder Amanda Nunes.

Tickets for UFC 232: JONES vs. GUSTAFSSON 2 at The Forum in Inglewood go on sale Wednesday, Dec. 26 via www.ticketmaster.com. A special pre-sale will be available to UFC 232 Las Vegas ticket buyers beginning at 12 p.m. PT. UFC Fight Club members will have the opportunity to purchase tickets at 2 p.m. PT. Tickets go on sale to the general public beginning at 3 p.m. PT.

UFC 232: JONES vs. GUSTAFSSON 2 will air live from The Forum in Inglewood on Pay-Per-View at 10 p.m. ET/7 p.m. PT on Saturday, Dec. 29, with the prelims kicking off the evening on FS1 at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT and on UFC FIGHT PASS at 6:15 p.m. ET/3:15 p.m. PT. Doors open at 5:15 p.m. ET/2:15 p.m. PT.

All AXS ticket purchasers for the event originally scheduled at T-Mobile Arena will be refunded in full at their original point of purchase. For more information, please visit AXS.com