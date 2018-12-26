HOT OFF THE WIRE

featuredAmanda Nunes Believes a Win Over Cris Cyborg Makes Her the Greatest of All Time

featuredUFC 232 Moves from Las Vegas to Los Angeles Due to Abnormal Jon Jones Drug Test

Cain Velasquez UFC 146 weigh-in

featuredCain Velasquez Returns to Face Francis Ngannou in First UFC on ESPN Main Event

Jon Jones at the UFC 232 kickoff press conference in New York

featuredJon Jones Says All He Wants for His Legacy is to be Remembered as a ‘Bad Mother [Expletive]’

UFC 232 Ticket Return Policy and New On-Sale Information

December 26, 2018
NoNo Comments

UFC has announced that UFC 232: JONES vs. GUSTAFSSON 2 originally scheduled for T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas will now take place at The Forum in Inglewood, California, on Saturday, December 29.

The event is headlined with a pair of blockbuster world championship fights, as former titleholder Jon Jones takes on No.1 contender Alexander Gustafsson in a bout to crown a new light heavyweight champion, while women’s featherweight champion Cris Cyborg aims for her third successful defense against bantamweight titleholder Amanda Nunes. 

Tickets for UFC 232: JONES vs. GUSTAFSSON 2 at The Forum in Inglewood go on sale Wednesday, Dec. 26 via www.ticketmaster.com. A special pre-sale will be available to UFC 232 Las Vegas ticket buyers beginning at 12 p.m. PT.  UFC Fight Club members will have the opportunity to purchase tickets at 2 p.m. PT.  Tickets go on sale to the general public beginning at 3 p.m. PT.

TRENDING > Watch the Epic First Fight Between Jon Jones and Alexander Gustafsson

UFC 232: JONES vs. GUSTAFSSON 2 will air live from The Forum in Inglewood on Pay-Per-View at 10 p.m. ET/7 p.m. PT on Saturday, Dec. 29, with the prelims kicking off the evening on FS1 at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT and on UFC FIGHT PASS at 6:15 p.m. ET/3:15 p.m. PT. Doors open at 5:15 p.m. ET/2:15 p.m. PT.

All AXS ticket purchasers for the event originally scheduled at T-Mobile Arena will be refunded in full at their original point of purchase.  For more information, please visit AXS.com

facebook    twitter    instagram    rss

Popular in the Community

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

MMA Ring Girls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Rumors
MMA Videos
MMA Photos
MMA Podcasts
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
UPCOMING EVENTS
UFC 231: Toronto
UFC on FOX 31: Milwaukee
UFC 232: Las Vegas
UFC on ESPN+ 1: Brooklyn
UFC 233: Anaheim
MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Bleacher Report
Nerdcore Movement
Asian MMA
Knockout Radio
AgFight
Fightline
MMA Linker
Addicted to MMA