Megan Anderson Scores the TKO Over Cat Zingano at UFC 232

Cat Zingano and Megan Anderson met at UFC 232 on Saturday in Los Angeles with each of them hoping to take a definitive step toward the UFC featherweight championship. Anderson won the bout, but the fight was far from the definitive bout that everyone wanted to see.

The fight was over almost as soon as it start, ending at the 1:01 mark of the opening frame.

Zingano opened with a sharp low leg kick that got Anderson’s attention. But as the clock started to tick away and they each tried to find a strong position of attack, Anderson launched a head kick that sent Zingano to the fence.

That sounds definitive, but upon review, Anderson’s toe appeared to catch Zingano in the eye. When it did, she immediately turned away and clawed the fence. The referee didn’t step in, so Anderson, after hesitating, stepped in and threw a few punches from behind. Zingano had no defense, so the referee stepped in and stopped the fight.

Zingano remained along the fence for several minutes without opening her eye, blood trickling down from her eyelid.

It may not have been the exciting finish that anyone wanted, but it put Anderson back on the winning track following a disappointing loss to Holly Holm over the summer.

Surely happy to get a “W” in the win column, Anderson was still humble in the glow of her victory.

“I was just doing my job, but if she wants to do it again, she can have it.”