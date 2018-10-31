HOT OFF THE WIRE
Daniel Cormier UFC 230 Open Workout Scrum

featuredDaniel Cormier: ‘I Would Advise Brock Lesnar to Stay Out of the Octagon’ at UFC 230

Brock Lesnar - Jon Jones - Daniel Cormier

featuredDaniel Cormier Says His Legacy is Secure, He Doesn’t Need Brock Lesnar or Jon Jones to Prove it

Demetrious Johnson

featuredDemetrious Johnson Explains Why He Left the UFC to Join ONE Championship

Demetrious Johnson TUF 24 Finale Post-Fight

featuredIt’s Official! Demetrious Johnson Signs With ONE Championship

Watch the UFC 232 Press Conference Live on Friday at 5 PM ET

October 31, 2018
NoNo Comments

(Courtesy of UFC)

Ahead of the UFC 232, UFC will host a press conference featuring UFC president Dana White, former light heavyweight champion Jon Jones, Alexander Gustafsson, women’s featherweight champion Cris Cyborg, and women’s bantamweight titleholder Amanda Nunes.

TRENDING > Dana White: ‘If Mayweather Wants to Fight, Come Fight… We’re Not Boxing Again’

UFC 232 takes place on December 29 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. The event will mark Jones’ return to the Octagon for the first time since July 2017.

               

Popular in the Community

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

MMA Ring Girls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
Follow MMAWeekly on Google+
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Rumors
MMA Videos
MMA Photos
MMA Podcasts
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
UPCOMING EVENTS
UFC 230: New York
UFC Fight Night 139: Denver
UFC Fight Night 140: Buenos Aires
UFC Fight Night 141: Beijing
TUF 28 Finale: Las Vegas
UFC Fight Night 142: Adelaide
UFC 231: Toronto
UFC Fight Night 143: Milwaukee
UFC 232: Las Vegas
MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Bleacher Report
Nerdcore Movement
Knockout Radio
AgFight
Fightline
MMA Linker
Addicted to MMA