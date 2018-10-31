Watch the UFC 232 Press Conference Live on Friday at 5 PM ET

Ahead of the UFC 232, UFC will host a press conference featuring UFC president Dana White, former light heavyweight champion Jon Jones, Alexander Gustafsson, women’s featherweight champion Cris Cyborg, and women’s bantamweight titleholder Amanda Nunes.

UFC 232 takes place on December 29 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. The event will mark Jones’ return to the Octagon for the first time since July 2017.