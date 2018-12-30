UFC 232 Overcomes Swapping Cities for a Sold Out Show

UFC 232: Jones vs. Gustafsson 2 overcome incredible odds, being moved from Las Vegas to Los Angeles the week of the event to sell out The Forum.

UFC president Dana White announced the news at the UFC 232 Post-Fight Press Conference.

Moving away from the T-Mobile Arena, the UFC offered refunds to everyone that held tickets for the event in Las Vegas, and then put them all on sale anew on Wednesday. In just four days, the restart produced UFC 232 attendance of 15,862 at The Forum, which UFC officials said was a sellout.

The sold out show produced a live gate of $2,066,604, though White earlier in the week said that the move cost the promotion $6 million.

In the night’s main event, Jon Jones returned from a lengthy adjudication of his July 2017 anti-doping violation to reclaim the UFC light heavyweight championship that he’s never lost in the cage. He dismantled Alexander Gustafsson, knocking him out in the third round.

RELATED > Jon Jones Mauls Alexander Gustafsson by Third Round KO to Reclaim Light Heavyweight Title

In the UFC 232 co-main event, bantamweight champion Amanda Nunes upset Cris “Cyborg” Justino to also lay claim to the UFC featherweight championship. Nunes made history becoming the first woman in the UFC to hold belts in two divisions and doing so simultaneously.