UFC 232 Official Weigh-Ins: Cris Cyborg vs Amanda Nunes

Cris “Cyborg” Justino and Amanda Nunes are set to meet at UFC 232 in the first women’s champion vs. champion bout in UFC history.

Both made weight at Friday’s early weigh-in. Cyborg stepped on the scale at 144 pounds, while Nunes weighed 145 pounds.

Cyborg is the UFC featherweight champion, and she’ll put her belt on the line for the third time. Nunes, meanwhile, holds the bantamweight version of the UFC championship. She has the opportunity to etch her name in the record books again, as she would become the first woman in UFC history to hold belts in two different divisions and would do so simultaneously if she defeats Cyborg, who many already consider the greatest female fighter of all time.

The first bout is scheduled to begin at 6:15 p.m. ET / 3:15 p.m. PT from Los Angeles. Jon Jones vs. Alexander Gustafsson headlines in a battle for the light heavyweight belt, while Cris Cyborg puts her featherweight title on the line against bantamweight champion Amanda Nunes.