UFC 232 Official Weigh-in Video: Jon Jones vs. Alexander Gustafsson

Former UFC light heavyweight champion Jon Jones was the first fighter to the scale at Friday’s official weigh-in in Los Angeles. He was followed a short time later by his opponent, Alexander Gustafsson.

Both made weight, adding some stability to a week of turmoil, as UFC 232 was moved from Las Vegas to Los Angeles just five days ago.

Jones and Gustafsson have fought once before. Jones won a unanimous decision in what most consider one of the greatest light heavyweight bouts in UFC history. The belt will once again be on the line Saturday at The Forum, as current dual-division champion Daniel Cormier will be stripped of the light heavyweight strap and the winner of Jones vs. Gustafsson deemed the new champion.

The first bout is scheduled to begin at 6:15 p.m. ET / 3:15 p.m. PT from Los Angeles. Jon Jones vs. Alexander Gustafsson headlines in a battle for the light heavyweight belt, while Cris Cyborg puts her featherweight title on the line against bantamweight champion Amanda Nunes.