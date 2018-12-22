UFC 232: Michael Chiesa Gets His Fighting Spirit from His Late Father

HOT OFF THE WIRE
December 22, 2018
(Courtesy of UFC)

Michael Chiesa talks about his Fighting Spirit ahead of his UFC 232 matchup with Carlos Condit on December 29.  Chiesa and Condit hope to rebound from losses and remain relevant in the 170-pound division. 

Tune in to MMAWeekly.com for full UFC 232: Jones vs. Gustafsson 2 Live Results on Saturday, Dec. 29. The first bout is scheduled to begin at 6:15 p.m. ET / 3:15 p.m. PT from Las Vegas. Jon Jones faces Alexander Gustafsson for the UFC light heavyweight championship in the UFC 232 main event, while a superfight between featherweight titleholder Cris Cyborg and bantamweight champion Amanda Nunes takes the co-main event slot.

