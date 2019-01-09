UFC 232 Medical Suspensions: Walt Harris, Andrei Arlovski Amongst Lengthy Suspensions

Jon Jones made his successful return to the Octagon at UFC 232 to close out 2018, taking out Alexander Gustafsson early in the third round of their main event rematch.

Jones once again became the UFC light heavyweight champion, while Gustafsson landed on the UFC 232 medical suspension list. He faces a 45-day suspension with no contact for 30 days, which is standard for a knockout loss.

UFC 232 co-main eventer Cris “Cyborg” Justino faced the same suspension following her 51-second destruction by Amanda Nunes.

Every athlete on the fight card was issued a mandatory 7-day rest period, while several, such as heavyweight Walt Harris and Andrei Arlovski, could be sidelined for as long as six months.

The California State Athletic Commission, which was charged with regulating the event following its last-minute move from Nevada to California, released the UFC 232 medical suspensions to MMAWeekly.com.

UFC 232: Jones vs. Gustafsson 2 took place on Saturday, Dec. 29, at The Forum in Inglewood, Calif.

UFC 232: Jones vs. Gustafsson 2 Medical Suspensions