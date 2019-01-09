UFC 232 Medical Suspensions: Walt Harris, Andrei Arlovski Amongst Lengthy Suspensions

HOT OFF THE WIRE
January 8, 2019
Jon Jones made his successful return to the Octagon at UFC 232 to close out 2018, taking out Alexander Gustafsson early in the third round of their main event rematch. 

Jones once again became the UFC light heavyweight champion, while Gustafsson landed on the UFC 232 medical suspension list. He faces a 45-day suspension with no contact for 30 days, which is standard for a knockout loss.

UFC 232 co-main eventer Cris “Cyborg” Justino faced the same suspension following her 51-second destruction by Amanda Nunes.

Every athlete on the fight card was issued a mandatory 7-day rest period, while several, such as heavyweight Walt Harris and Andrei Arlovski, could be sidelined for as long as six months. 

The California State Athletic Commission, which was charged with regulating the event following its last-minute move from Nevada to California, released the UFC 232 medical suspensions to MMAWeekly.com.

UFC 232: Jones vs. Gustafsson 2 took place on Saturday, Dec. 29, at The Forum in Inglewood, Calif.

UFC 232: Jones vs. Gustafsson 2 Medical Suspensions

  • Alexander Gustafssson: Suspended 45 days with 30 days no contact because of knockout.
  • Cris Cyborg: Suspended 45 days with 30 days no contact because of knockout.
  • Ilir Latifi: Suspended 60 days unless cleared by a physician because of laceration to left eyelid.
  • Alexander Volkanovski: Suspended 60 days unless cleared by a physician because of laceration to left eyebrow.
  • Chad Mendes: Suspended 45 days with 30 days no contact because of TKO.
  • Walt Harris: Suspended 180 days unless cleared by a physician for a possible fracture to left knee.
  • Andrei Arlovski: Suspended 180 days unless cleared by a physician for possible fracture to nose.
  • Cat Zingano: Suspended 45 days with 30 days no contact because of TKO; must be cleared by a physician because of an eye injury (corneal abrasion).
  • Douglas Silva de Andrade: Suspended 180 days unless cleared by a physician for possible fractures; suspended 60 days unless cleared by a physician for laceration to left eye; suspended 45 days with 30 days no contact because of TKO.
  • Bevon Lewis: Suspended 45 with 30 days no contact because of knockout.
  • Curtis Millender: Suspended 180 days unless cleared by a physician because of possible fracture to right elbow.
  • Siyar Bahadurzada: Suspended 180 days unless cleared by a physician because of possible fracture to jaw and left knee.

