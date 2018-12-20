HOT OFF THE WIRE
Daniel Cormier and Jon Jones square off at UFC 214

featuredJon Jones Trashes Daniel Cormier, Offers Him One More Rematch Before Retirement

featuredDaniel Cormier Concedes Losses to Jon Jones But Still Questions Why He Had Steroids In His System

Dana White and Nick Diaz

featuredNick Diaz Says He Never Agreed to Fight Jorge Masvidal at UFC 235

featuredAl Iaquinta Defeats Kevin Lee in UFC on FOX 31 Main Event, Sends Message to Conor McGregor

UFC 232 Jones vs Gustafsson Media Call: ‘I Want to be Remembered as a Bad Mother (Expletive)’

December 20, 2018
NoNo Comments

(Subscribe to MMAWeekly.com on YouTube)

Jon Jones and Alexander Gustafsson last fought more than five years ago, but they step into the UFC 232 main event on Dec. 29 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, once again with the UFC light heavyweight championship on the line.

Both have been fairly inactive in the Octagon since. Jones has fought just four times during that span to Gustafsson’s five fights.

They’ve both had their trials and tribulations, particularly Jones, who has myriad outside of the Octagon issues plaguing his personal and professional lives alike.

TRENDING > Jon Jones Opts Not to Enter VADA Drug Testing Program Ahead of UFC 232

Now, as they prepare to step into the Octagon to reprise what has been considered one of the greatest light heavyweight fights of all time, Jones and Gustafsson fielded questions from the media.

facebook    twitter    instagram    rss

Popular in the Community

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

MMA Ring Girls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Rumors
MMA Videos
MMA Photos
MMA Podcasts
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
UPCOMING EVENTS
UFC 231: Toronto
UFC on FOX 31: Milwaukee
UFC 232: Las Vegas
UFC on ESPN+ 1: Brooklyn
UFC 233: Anaheim
MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Bleacher Report
Nerdcore Movement
Asian MMA
Knockout Radio
AgFight
Fightline
MMA Linker
Addicted to MMA