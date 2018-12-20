UFC 232 Cyborg vs. Nunes Media Call: Why Did This Fight Take So Long?

HOT OFF THE WIRE
December 20, 2018
It’s been more than a year in the making, but the superfight between UFC featherweight champion Cris Cyborg and bantamweight titleholder Amanda Nunes is finally going to take place at UFC 232: Jones vs. Gustafsson 2 on Dec. 29 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

But what took so long?

Cyborg and Nunes were on a UFC 232 Media Conference Call where they fielded questions and addressed just why it took so long to get this fight from being talked about to being reality.

