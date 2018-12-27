Watch the UFC 232 Pre-Fight Press Conference Live, Thursday at 5 PM ET

(Courtesy of UFC)

Ahead of their championship bouts at UFC 232, UFC will host a press conference with Jon Jones, Alexander Gustafsson, Cris Cyborg, Amanda Nunes, and company president Dana White. The event’s headliners will field questions from the media before stepping into the cage on Saturday.

Tune in to MMAWeekly.com for full UFC 232: Jones vs. Gustafsson 2 Live Results on Saturday, Dec. 29. The first bout is scheduled to begin at 6:15 p.m. ET / 3:15 p.m. PT from Los Angeles. Jon Jones vs. Alexander Gustafsson headlines in a battle for the light heavyweight belt, while Cris Cyborg puts her featherweight title on the line against bantamweight champion Amanda Nunes.