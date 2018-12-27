HOT OFF THE WIRE
Chad Mendes

featuredChad Mendes on Alexander Volkanovski: ‘This Guy Has Never Faced Anybody Like Me’

Amanda Nunes - UFC victory

featuredAmanda Nunes Believes a Win Over Cris Cyborg Makes Her the Greatest of All Time

featuredUFC 232 Moves from Las Vegas to Los Angeles Due to Abnormal Jon Jones Drug Test

Cain Velasquez UFC 146 weigh-in

featuredCain Velasquez Returns to Face Francis Ngannou in First UFC on ESPN Main Event

Watch the UFC 232 Pre-Fight Press Conference Live, Thursday at 5 PM ET

December 27, 2018
NoNo Comments

(Courtesy of UFC)

Ahead of their championship bouts at UFC 232, UFC will host a press conference with Jon Jones, Alexander Gustafsson, Cris Cyborg, Amanda Nunes, and company president Dana White. The event’s headliners will field questions from the media before stepping into the cage on Saturday.

TRENDING > Dana White: ‘Jon Jones Did Not Do Anything Wrong’

Tune in to MMAWeekly.com for full UFC 232: Jones vs. Gustafsson 2 Live Results on Saturday, Dec. 29. The first bout is scheduled to begin at 6:15 p.m. ET / 3:15 p.m. PT from Los Angeles. Jon Jones vs. Alexander Gustafsson headlines in a battle for the light heavyweight belt, while Cris Cyborg puts her featherweight title on the line against bantamweight champion Amanda Nunes.

facebook    twitter    instagram    rss

Popular in the Community

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

MMA Ring Girls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Rumors
MMA Videos
MMA Photos
MMA Podcasts
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
UPCOMING EVENTS
UFC 231: Toronto
UFC on FOX 31: Milwaukee
UFC 232: Las Vegas
UFC on ESPN+ 1: Brooklyn
UFC 233: Anaheim
MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Bleacher Report
Nerdcore Movement
Asian MMA
Knockout Radio
AgFight
Fightline
MMA Linker
Addicted to MMA