UFC 232: Jones vs. Gustafsson 2 Press Conference Replay

(Courtesy of UFC)

On Friday, UFC hosted a press conference featuring UFC president Dana White, former light heavyweight champion Jon Jones, Alexander Gustafsson, women’s featherweight champion Cris Cyborg, and women’s bantamweight titleholder Amanda Nunes. The four athletes headline UFC 232 on Dec. 29 in Las Vegas.

TRENDING > Daniel Cormier Admits It Would Mean More to Beat Jon Jones Than Brock Lesnar