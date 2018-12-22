UFC 232: Jones vs Gustafsson 2 – Inside the Octagon Preview

(Courtesy of UFC)

Host John Gooden and UFC analyst and Dan Hardy take us Inside the Octagon UFC 232: Jones vs Gustafsson 2 before the rematch next Saturday, December 29 only on Pay-Per-View.

TRENDING > Cain Velasquez Returns to Face Francis Ngannou in First UFC on ESPN Main Event

Tune in to MMAWeekly.com for full UFC 232: Jones vs. Gustafsson 2 Live Results on Saturday, Dec. 29. The first bout is scheduled to begin at 6:15 p.m. ET / 3:15 p.m. PT from Las Vegas. Jon Jones vs. Alexander Gustafsson headlines in a battle for the light heavyweight belt, while Cris Cyborg puts her featherweight title on the line against bantamweight champion Amanda Nunes.