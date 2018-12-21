UFC 232 Results: Jones vs. Gustafsson 2 (Full Results and Live Fight Stats)

The Ultimate Fighting Championship closes out 2018 with a return to its home turf in Las Vegas with a championship doubleheader.

The UFC 232 main event features Jon Jones vs. Alexander Gustafsson in a light heavyweight rematch several years in the making. Though Jones won their first battle, it was widely regarded as one of the greatest light heavyweight fights in mixed martial arts history, and the toughest test of Jones’ storied career. (Watch the first Jones vs. Gustafsson full fight here.)

Though dual-division champion Daniel Cormier didn’t lose the belt, he’s being forced to vacate it, as Jones and Gustafsson will be fighting for gold in the UFC 235 headliner.

The UFC 235 co-main event features a women’s superfight between featherweight champion Cris “Cyborg” Justino and bantamweight titleholder Amanda Nunes.

Cyborg has the opportunity to cement her legacy as the greatest female fighter of all time, while Nunes could make history and become the first woman to hold UFC titles in two divisions and do so simultaneously. The only UFC fighters to ever hold two belts in tandem are Cormier and Conor McGregor.

UFC 232: Jones vs. Gustafsson Live Results

