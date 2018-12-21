HOT OFF THE WIRE

featuredJon Jones Says All He Wants for His Legacy is to be Remembered as a ‘Bad Mother [Expletive]’

Daniel Cormier and Jon Jones square off at UFC 214

featuredJon Jones Trashes Daniel Cormier, Offers Him One More Rematch Before Retirement

featuredDaniel Cormier Concedes Losses to Jon Jones But Still Questions Why He Had Steroids In His System

Dana White and Nick Diaz

featuredNick Diaz Says He Never Agreed to Fight Jorge Masvidal at UFC 235

UFC 232 Results: Jones vs. Gustafsson 2 (Full Results and Live Fight Stats)

December 21, 2018
NoNo Comments

(Click on the fight below and then scroll down to see in-fight live analytics and the latest results, courtesy of Fight Analytics. The first UFC 232: Jones vs. Gustafsson 2 bout from Las Vegas is scheduled to begin on Saturday, Dec. 29, at 6:15 p.m. ET / 3:15 p.m. PT.)

The Ultimate Fighting Championship closes out 2018 with a return to its home turf in Las Vegas with a championship doubleheader.

The UFC 232 main event features Jon Jones vs. Alexander Gustafsson in a light heavyweight rematch several years in the making. Though Jones won their first battle, it was widely regarded as one of the greatest light heavyweight fights in mixed martial arts history, and the toughest test of Jones’ storied career. (Watch the first Jones vs. Gustafsson full fight here.)

Though dual-division champion Daniel Cormier didn’t lose the belt, he’s being forced to vacate it, as Jones and Gustafsson will be fighting for gold in the UFC 235 headliner.

The UFC 235 co-main event features a women’s superfight between featherweight champion Cris “Cyborg” Justino and bantamweight titleholder Amanda Nunes.

Cyborg has the opportunity to cement her legacy as the greatest female fighter of all time, while Nunes could make history and become the first woman to hold UFC titles in two divisions and do so simultaneously. The only UFC fighters to ever hold two belts in tandem are Cormier and Conor McGregor.

Check out the MMAWeekly.com Rumors page for more scheduled events and rumored fight cards.

UFC 232: Jones vs. Gustafsson Live Results

– – – LIVE RESULTS AND FIGHT STATS WILL LOAD HERE ON FIGHT DAY – – –

