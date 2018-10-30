HOT OFF THE WIRE

UFC 232 Jones vs. Gustafsson 2 Fight Poster Unveiled

October 30, 2018
The Ultimate Fighting Championship unveiled the UFC 232: Jones vs. Gustafsson 2 fight poster late Monday night.

Though Daniel Cormier currently holds both the UFC heavyweight and light heavyweight belts, he is expected to be stripped of the 205-pound strap when Jon Jones and Alexander Gustafsson step into the Octagon at UFC 232 on Dec. 29 in Las Vegas.

Jones and Gustafsson have fought once before at UFC 165 in September of 2013. Jones broke the UFC record for most consecutive light heavyweight title defenses with his five-round unanimous-decision victory over Gustafsson, but it was no easy bout. It was an epic back-and-forth battle, with Jones later admitting it was the toughest fight of his career.

The UFC and fight fans are surely hoping for a repeat in the rematch on Dec. 29.

TRENDING > Dana White: ‘If Mayweather Wants to Fight, Come Fight… We’re Not Boxing Again’

Joining them on the fight card and the poster is a UFC featherweight title fight between women’s champion Cris “Cyborg” Justino and Amanda Nunes, who is setting her bantamweight belt down for a minute to come up in weight to challenge Cyborg.

Does the UFC 232: Jones vs. Gustafsson 2 fight poster live up to the hype?

UFC 232 Jones vs Gustafsson 2 Fight Poster

               

