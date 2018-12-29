UFC 232: Jones vs. Gustafsson 2 Countdown – Full Episode

(Courtesy of UFC)

Go inside the lives and training camps of four athletes preparing for UFC 232. Pound-for-pound great Jon Jones returns from a chaotic layoff to face Alexander Gustafsson in a rematch of their Fight of the Year, once more for the 205-pound title. And in a true superfight, bantamweight champion Amanda Nunes ventures to featherweight to take on that division’s dominant queen, Cris Cyborg.

The first bout is scheduled to begin at 6:15 p.m. ET / 3:15 p.m. PT from Los Angeles. Jon Jones vs. Alexander Gustafsson headlines in a battle for the light heavyweight belt, while Cris Cyborg puts her featherweight title on the line against bantamweight champion Amanda Nunes.