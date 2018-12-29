HOT OFF THE WIRE
Live results for Jon Jones vs. Alexander Gustafsson at UFC 232 in Las Vegas

featuredUFC 232 Results: Jones vs. Gustafsson 2 (Full Results and Live Fight Stats)

Jon Jones UFC 232 official weigh-in

featuredUFC 232 Weigh-in Results: Jones vs. Gustafsson Set; One Prelim Fighter Misses Weight

featuredCat Zingano ‘Absolutely’ Wants to Face the Winner of Cris Cyborg vs. Amanda Nunes

Jon Jones at the UFC 232 kickoff press conference in New York

featuredJon Jones Believes He Will Be ‘Vindicated’ From Cheating Accusations in His Career

UFC 232: Jon Jones – The Sport Means A Lot More to Me Than It Used To

December 29, 2018
NoNo Comments

(Courtesy of UFC)

Hear from Jon Jones before he attempts to re-gain the UFC light heavyweight championship when he takes on Alexander Gustafsson for the second time at UFC 232 on Saturday.

TRENDING > Georges St-Pierre Taking the Holidays to Consider Whether to Fight Again

Tune in to MMAWeekly.com for full UFC 232: Jones vs. Gustafsson 2 Live Results on Saturday, Dec. 29. The first bout is scheduled to begin at 6:15 p.m. ET / 3:15 p.m. PT from Los Angeles. Jon Jones vs. Alexander Gustafsson headlines in a battle for the light heavyweight belt, while Cris Cyborg puts her featherweight title on the line against bantamweight champion Amanda Nunes.

facebook    twitter    instagram    rss

Popular in the Community

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

MMA Ring Girls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Rumors
MMA Videos
MMA Photos
MMA Podcasts
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
UPCOMING EVENTS
UFC 231: Toronto
UFC on FOX 31: Milwaukee
UFC 232: Las Vegas
UFC on ESPN+ 1: Brooklyn
UFC 233: Anaheim
MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Bleacher Report
Nerdcore Movement
Asian MMA
Knockout Radio
AgFight
Fightline
MMA Linker
Addicted to MMA