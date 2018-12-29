UFC 232: Jon Jones – The Sport Means A Lot More to Me Than It Used To

(Courtesy of UFC)

Hear from Jon Jones before he attempts to re-gain the UFC light heavyweight championship when he takes on Alexander Gustafsson for the second time at UFC 232 on Saturday.

Tune in to MMAWeekly.com for full UFC 232: Jones vs. Gustafsson 2 Live Results on Saturday, Dec. 29. The first bout is scheduled to begin at 6:15 p.m. ET / 3:15 p.m. PT from Los Angeles. Jon Jones vs. Alexander Gustafsson headlines in a battle for the light heavyweight belt, while Cris Cyborg puts her featherweight title on the line against bantamweight champion Amanda Nunes.