HOT OFF THE WIRE
Jon Jones and Cris Cyborg

featuredUFC 232 Fighter Salaries: Jones, Gustafsson, and Cyborg Lead 10 Fighters to Six-Figure Paydays

Daniel Cormier and Jon Jones square off at UFC 214

featuredJon Jones: Cormier is ‘No Champ Champ,’ He was Never Light Heavyweight Champion

featuredJon Jones Mauls Alexander Gustafsson by Third Round KO to Reclaim Light Heavyweight Title

featuredAmanda Nunes Shocks the World, Knocks Out Cris Cyborg at UFC 232

UFC 232 Fighter Salaries: Jones, Gustafsson, and Cyborg Lead 10 Fighters to Six-Figure Paydays

December 31, 2018
NoNo Comments

Jon Jones recaptured the UFC light heavyweight championship with a brutal knockout of Alexander Gustafsson at UFC 232 on Saturday in Inglewood, Calif. 

Though he topped the bill, Jones shared top honors of the UFC 232 fighter salaries list with Gustafsson and co-main eventer Cris “Cyborg” Justino. The three accounted for $1.5 million on the payroll, but there were still numerous other fighters that crossed into six digits with their paychecks.

In total, ten UFC 232 fighters earned six-figure disclosed salaries.

The figures in the reported UFC 232 fighter salaries below represent the disclosed payroll submitted to the California State Athletic Commission. Any other discretionary bonuses, pay-per-view points, etc., are not disclosed to the regulatory body.

UFC 232: Jones vs. Gustafsson 2 took place on Saturday, Dec. 29, at the Forum in Inglewood, Calif.

TRENDING > Dana White Gives Update on Brock Lesnar and His Current Status with UFC

UFC 232: Jones vs. Gustafsson 2 Fighter Salaries

  • Jon Jones: $500,000 (no win bonus) def. Alexander Gustafsson: $500,000
  • Amanda Nunes: $350,000 (no win bonus) def. Cris Cyborg Justino: $500,000
  • Michael Chiesa: $96,000 (includes $48,000 win bonus) def. Carlos Condit: $115,000
  • Corey Anderson: $130,000 (includes $65,000 win bonus) def. Ilir Latifi: $90,000
  • Alex Volkanovski: $125,000 (includes $60,000 win bonus) def. Chad Mendes: $87,000
  • Walt Harris: $72,000 (includes $36,000 win bonus) def. Andrei Arlovski: $300,000
  • Megan Anderson: $60,000 (includes $30,000 win bonus) def. Cat Zingano: $50,000
  • Petr Yan: $52,000 (includes $26,000 win bonus) def. Douglas Silva de Andrade: $21,000
  • Ryan Hall: $38,000 (includes $19,000 win bonus) def. B.J. Penn: $150,000
  • Nathaniel Wood: $24,000 (includes $12,000 win bonus) def. Andre Ewell: $12,000
  • Uriah Hall: $110,000 (includes $55,000 win bonus) def. Bevon Lewis: $12,000
  • Curtis Millender: $36,000 (includes $18,000 win bonus) def. Siyar Bahadurzada: $33,000
  • Montel Jackson: $16,000 (includes $10,000 win bonus) def. Brian Kelleher: $27,000*

*Jackson forfeited $4,000 of his show money to Kelleher for missing weight

facebook    twitter    instagram    rss

Popular in the Community

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

MMA Ring Girls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Rumors
MMA Videos
MMA Photos
MMA Podcasts
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
UPCOMING EVENTS
UFC 231: Toronto
UFC on FOX 31: Milwaukee
UFC 232: Las Vegas
UFC on ESPN+ 1: Brooklyn
UFC 233: Anaheim
MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Bleacher Report
Nerdcore Movement
Asian MMA
Knockout Radio
AgFight
Fightline
MMA Linker
Addicted to MMA