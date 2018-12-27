UFC 232 Face-Offs: Jones vs Gustafsson; Cyborg vs Nunes

HOT OFF THE WIRE
Jon Jones at the UFC 232 kickoff press conference in New York

UFC 232 Jones vs Gustafsson Prefight Faceoffs

Chad Mendes

Amanda Nunes - UFC victory

December 27, 2018
The UFC 232 main event fighters battled with their wits at the UFC 232 Pre-Fight Press Conference in Los Angeles on Thursday, answering questions from reporters, and then squared off for fans and photographers.

Jon Jones and Alexander Gustafsson will meet in the UFC 232 main event in a rematch five years in the making. They’ll battle for the light heavyweight belt that is being stripped from current UFC dual-division champion Daniel Cormier.

In the UFC 232 co-main event, featherweight champion Cris “Cyborg” Justino will put her title on the line against bantamweight beltholder Amanda Nunes. The fight is the first champion vs. champion fight in the women’s division in UFC history and could go a long way toward solidifying the Greatest of All Time in women’s mixed martial arts.

Tune in to MMAWeekly.com for full UFC 232: Jones vs. Gustafsson 2 Live Results on Saturday, Dec. 29. The first bout is scheduled to begin at 6:15 p.m. ET / 3:15 p.m. PT from Los Angeles. Jon Jones vs. Alexander Gustafsson headlines in a battle for the light heavyweight belt, while Cris Cyborg puts her featherweight title on the line against bantamweight champion Amanda Nunes.

