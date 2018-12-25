UFC 232 Embedded: ‘The Jon Jones Era Is Over’

(Courtesy of UFC)

On Episode 2 of UFC 232 Embedded, light heavyweight title contender Alexander Gustafsson meets with media in Las Vegas. Bantamweight champion Amanda Nunes gets a massage at home before packing for her trip. Featherweight champion Cris Cyborg puts in time at the gym, then relaxes in a different type of cage with her cats. Former light heavyweight champion Jon Jones proves motivated and menacing in training, and opponent Gustafsson unwinds with his team over boxing.

UFC 232 Embedded is an all-access, behind-the-scenes video blog leading up to the two massive title fights taking place Saturday, December 29th on Pay-Per-View.

TRENDING > Dana White: ‘Jon Jones Did Not Do Anything Wrong’

Tune in to MMAWeekly.com for full UFC 232: Jones vs. Gustafsson 2 Live Results on Saturday, Dec. 29. The first bout is scheduled to begin at 6:15 p.m. ET / 3:15 p.m. PT from Los Angeles. Jon Jones vs. Alexander Gustafsson headlines in a battle for the light heavyweight belt, while Cris Cyborg puts her featherweight title on the line against bantamweight champion Amanda Nunes.