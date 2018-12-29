UFC 232 Embedded: Jon Jones Embraces Return to the Limelight

(Courtesy of UFC)

On Episode 6 of UFC 232 Embedded, former light heavyweight champion Jon Jones gets motivated to recapture his belt with inspirational photos and quotes.

Featherweight Alexander “The Great” Volkanovski cuts weight for what he expects to be a breakthrough fight against veteran Chad Mendes. His fellow Aussie featherweight Megan Anderson makes weight underwater and shares plans for a new addition to her family.

Jones and opponent Alexander Gustafsson hit their target numbers at Friday morning’s official weigh-in, as do women’s featherweight champion Cris Cyborg and her challenger, bantamweight champion Amanda Nunes. Then it’s one more set of staredowns, this time in front of fans at The Forum in Inglewood, Calif.

UFC 232 Embedded is an all-access, behind-the-scenes video blog leading up to the two massive title fights taking place Saturday, December 29th on Pay-Per-View.

Tune in to MMAWeekly.com for full UFC 232: Jones vs. Gustafsson 2 Live Results on Saturday, Dec. 29. The first bout is scheduled to begin at 6:15 p.m. ET / 3:15 p.m. PT from Los Angeles. Jon Jones vs. Alexander Gustafsson headlines in a battle for the light heavyweight belt, while Cris Cyborg puts her featherweight title on the line against bantamweight champion Amanda Nunes.