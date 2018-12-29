HOT OFF THE WIRE
Live results for Jon Jones vs. Alexander Gustafsson at UFC 232 in Las Vegas

featuredUFC 232 Results: Jones vs. Gustafsson 2 (Full Results and Live Fight Stats)

Jon Jones UFC 232 official weigh-in

featuredUFC 232 Weigh-in Results: Jones vs. Gustafsson Set; One Prelim Fighter Misses Weight

featuredCat Zingano ‘Absolutely’ Wants to Face the Winner of Cris Cyborg vs. Amanda Nunes

Jon Jones at the UFC 232 kickoff press conference in New York

featuredJon Jones Believes He Will Be ‘Vindicated’ From Cheating Accusations in His Career

UFC 232 Embedded: Jon Jones Embraces Return to the Limelight

December 29, 2018
NoNo Comments

(Courtesy of UFC)

On Episode 6 of UFC 232 Embedded, former light heavyweight champion Jon Jones gets motivated to recapture his belt with inspirational photos and quotes.

Featherweight Alexander “The Great” Volkanovski cuts weight for what he expects to be a breakthrough fight against veteran Chad Mendes. His fellow Aussie featherweight Megan Anderson makes weight underwater and shares plans for a new addition to her family.

Jones and opponent Alexander Gustafsson hit their target numbers at Friday morning’s official weigh-in, as do women’s featherweight champion Cris Cyborg and her challenger, bantamweight champion Amanda Nunes. Then it’s one more set of staredowns, this time in front of fans at The Forum in Inglewood, Calif.

TRENDING > Lance Armstrong Rips UFC Anti-Doping Boss Over Jon Jones ‘Double Standard’

UFC 232 Embedded is an all-access, behind-the-scenes video blog leading up to the two massive title fights taking place Saturday, December 29th on Pay-Per-View.

Tune in to MMAWeekly.com for full UFC 232: Jones vs. Gustafsson 2 Live Results on Saturday, Dec. 29. The first bout is scheduled to begin at 6:15 p.m. ET / 3:15 p.m. PT from Los Angeles. Jon Jones vs. Alexander Gustafsson headlines in a battle for the light heavyweight belt, while Cris Cyborg puts her featherweight title on the line against bantamweight champion Amanda Nunes.

facebook    twitter    instagram    rss

Popular in the Community

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

MMA Ring Girls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Rumors
MMA Videos
MMA Photos
MMA Podcasts
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
UPCOMING EVENTS
UFC 231: Toronto
UFC on FOX 31: Milwaukee
UFC 232: Las Vegas
UFC on ESPN+ 1: Brooklyn
UFC 233: Anaheim
MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Bleacher Report
Nerdcore Movement
Asian MMA
Knockout Radio
AgFight
Fightline
MMA Linker
Addicted to MMA