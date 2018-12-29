HOT OFF THE WIRE
Live results for Jon Jones vs. Alexander Gustafsson at UFC 232 in Las Vegas

featuredUFC 232 Results: Jones vs. Gustafsson 2 (Full Results and Live Fight Stats)

Jon Jones UFC 232 official weigh-in

featuredUFC 232 Weigh-in Results: Jones vs. Gustafsson Set; One Prelim Fighter Misses Weight

featuredCat Zingano ‘Absolutely’ Wants to Face the Winner of Cris Cyborg vs. Amanda Nunes

Jon Jones at the UFC 232 kickoff press conference in New York

featuredJon Jones Believes He Will Be ‘Vindicated’ From Cheating Accusations in His Career

UFC 232 Embedded: ‘I’m Going to Knock Jon Jones the F— Out’

December 28, 2018
NoNo Comments

(Courtesy of UFC)

On Episode 5 of UFC 232 Embedded, light heavyweight title contender Alexander Gustafsson road trips to LA with his team ahead of Saturday’s fight. Featherweight Chad Mendes arrives in SoCal, joined by coaches including mentor Urijah Faber. Former light heavyweight champion Jon Jones boards the UFC-chartered jet alongside his fellow UFC 232 athletes, including teammates Carlos Condit and Andrei Arlovski. Featherweight Megan Anderson enjoys the jet-setting travel accommodations, as opponent Cat Zingano takes the detour in stride. In LA, Jones and Gustafsson appear at a press conference alongside co-main stars and champions Cris Cyborg and Amanda Nunes, with UFC President Dana White hosting. The animosity between the headliners is on full display in front of the raucous crowd.

TRENDING > UFC Drug Czar Jeff Novitzky Addresses Jon Jones UFC 232 Drug Test Debacle

UFC 232 Embedded is an all-access, behind-the-scenes video blog leading up to the two massive title fights taking place Saturday, December 29th on Pay-Per-View.

Tune in to MMAWeekly.com for full UFC 232: Jones vs. Gustafsson 2 Live Results on Saturday, Dec. 29. The first bout is scheduled to begin at 6:15 p.m. ET / 3:15 p.m. PT from Los Angeles. Jon Jones vs. Alexander Gustafsson headlines in a battle for the light heavyweight belt, while Cris Cyborg puts her featherweight title on the line against bantamweight champion Amanda Nunes.

facebook    twitter    instagram    rss

Popular in the Community

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

MMA Ring Girls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Rumors
MMA Videos
MMA Photos
MMA Podcasts
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
UPCOMING EVENTS
UFC 231: Toronto
UFC on FOX 31: Milwaukee
UFC 232: Las Vegas
UFC on ESPN+ 1: Brooklyn
UFC 233: Anaheim
MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Bleacher Report
Nerdcore Movement
Asian MMA
Knockout Radio
AgFight
Fightline
MMA Linker
Addicted to MMA