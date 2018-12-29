UFC 232 Embedded: ‘I’m Going to Knock Jon Jones the F— Out’

(Courtesy of UFC)

On Episode 5 of UFC 232 Embedded, light heavyweight title contender Alexander Gustafsson road trips to LA with his team ahead of Saturday’s fight. Featherweight Chad Mendes arrives in SoCal, joined by coaches including mentor Urijah Faber. Former light heavyweight champion Jon Jones boards the UFC-chartered jet alongside his fellow UFC 232 athletes, including teammates Carlos Condit and Andrei Arlovski. Featherweight Megan Anderson enjoys the jet-setting travel accommodations, as opponent Cat Zingano takes the detour in stride. In LA, Jones and Gustafsson appear at a press conference alongside co-main stars and champions Cris Cyborg and Amanda Nunes, with UFC President Dana White hosting. The animosity between the headliners is on full display in front of the raucous crowd.

UFC 232 Embedded is an all-access, behind-the-scenes video blog leading up to the two massive title fights taking place Saturday, December 29th on Pay-Per-View.

Tune in to MMAWeekly.com for full UFC 232: Jones vs. Gustafsson 2 Live Results on Saturday, Dec. 29. The first bout is scheduled to begin at 6:15 p.m. ET / 3:15 p.m. PT from Los Angeles. Jon Jones vs. Alexander Gustafsson headlines in a battle for the light heavyweight belt, while Cris Cyborg puts her featherweight title on the line against bantamweight champion Amanda Nunes.