UFC 232 Embedded: Dana White Breaks the Jon Jones News to Alexander Gustafsson

(Courtesy of UFC)

On Episode 3 of UFC 232 Embedded, bantamweight champion Amanda Nunes and fiancée Nina Ansaroff arrive for their second fight week Christmas in Las Vegas. Featherweight champion Cris Cyborg spends Sunday at church, stopping for a photo op with Santa.

Light heavyweight title challenger Alexander Gustafsson takes a helicopter tour of the Grand Canyon to break up the boredom of fight preparation, but when he lands, things are anything but boring as UFC President Dana White summons him to UFC headquarters with some shocking news about former light heavyweight champion Jon Jones.

UFC 232 Embedded is an all-access, behind-the-scenes video blog leading up to the two massive title fights taking place Saturday, December 29th on Pay-Per-View.

Tune in to MMAWeekly.com for full UFC 232: Jones vs. Gustafsson 2 Live Results on Saturday, Dec. 29. The first bout is scheduled to begin at 6:15 p.m. ET / 3:15 p.m. PT from Los Angeles. Jon Jones vs. Alexander Gustafsson headlines in a battle for the light heavyweight belt, while Cris Cyborg puts her featherweight title on the line against bantamweight champion Amanda Nunes.