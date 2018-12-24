UFC 232 Embedded: Final Preparations Wind Down Before the Big Move to Los Angeles

(Courtesy of UFC)

On Episode 1 of UFC 232 Embedded, women’s featherweight champion Cris Cyborg works on her cardio and parking skills in the predawn hours. Light heavyweight title contender Alexander Gustafsson arrives early to get his body adjusted to the time difference, finishing his camp at the UFC’s Performance Institute.

In New York City, bantamweight champion Amanda Nunes makes media rounds with fiancée Nina Ansaroff. And former light heavyweight champion Jon Jones runs wild in an Albuquerque toy department, buying Christmas gifts for needy children.

UFC 232 Embedded is an all-access, behind-the-scenes video blog leading up to the two massive title fights taking place Saturday, December 29th on Pay-Per-View.

Tune in to MMAWeekly.com for full UFC 232: Jones vs. Gustafsson 2 Live Results on Saturday, Dec. 29. The first bout is scheduled to begin at 6:15 p.m. ET / 3:15 p.m. PT from Los Angeles. Jon Jones vs. Alexander Gustafsson headlines in a battle for the light heavyweight belt, while Cris Cyborg puts her featherweight title on the line against bantamweight champion Amanda Nunes.