UFC 232 Embedded: California, Here We Come

On Episode 4 of UFC 232 Embedded, bantamweight champion Amanda Nunes spends Christmas Eve in the gym alongside fiancee Nina Ansaroff and fellow UFC 232 athlete Michael Chiesa. Former light heavyweight champion Jon Jones follows suit in Albuquerque, then heads to Las Vegas with welterweight Carlos Condit. Light heavyweight headliner Alexander Gustafsson checks in to the Las Vegas hotel along with other fighters, as the athletes ready for an unusual two-city fight week.

UFC 232 Embedded is an all-access, behind-the-scenes video blog leading up to the two massive title fights taking place Saturday, December 29th on Pay-Per-View.

Tune in to MMAWeekly.com for full UFC 232: Jones vs. Gustafsson 2 Live Results on Saturday, Dec. 29. The first bout is scheduled to begin at 6:15 p.m. ET / 3:15 p.m. PT from Los Angeles. Jon Jones vs. Alexander Gustafsson headlines in a battle for the light heavyweight belt, while Cris Cyborg puts her featherweight title on the line against bantamweight champion Amanda Nunes.