UFC 232: Alexander Gustafsson – Jon Jones Could Be on Rocket Fuel, I Don’t Care

Hear from light heavyweight title challenger Alexander Gustafsson before his championship rematch against Jon Jones this Saturday at UFC 232.

Tune in to MMAWeekly.com for full UFC 232: Jones vs. Gustafsson 2 Live Results on Saturday, Dec. 29. The first bout is scheduled to begin at 6:15 p.m. ET / 3:15 p.m. PT from Los Angeles. Jon Jones vs. Alexander Gustafsson headlines in a battle for the light heavyweight belt, while Cris Cyborg puts her featherweight title on the line against bantamweight champion Amanda Nunes.